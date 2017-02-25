Bluebirds held to thrilling Fulham draw

By James Lloyd at the Cardiff City Stadium

A double from Kenneth Zohore was not enough as Cardiff City were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds had trailed 1-0 when Stefan Johansen put the visitors ahead in the first-half, but Zohore scored each side of half-time to put Neil Warnock’s men on the front foot.

Neeskens Kebano was on hand for Fulham who were able to snatch a point 22 minutes from the end.

Cardiff have now scooped 13 points from a possible 18, and are undefeated in four.

It was frenetic from the off as both teams enjoyed decent chances for the opening goal. Junior Hoilett blasted over from close range after wriggling his way through the box before Fulham goalkeeper David Button was on hand to thwart efforts from Zohore and Hoilett in quick succession.

The visitors had chances of their own with Johansen, who scored at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Cottagers’ 2-1 FA Cup win in January, being denied by the strong hands of Allan McGregor.

But minutes later the Norwegian was able to make the breakthrough, capping off a pulsating counter-attack with a cool finish for his sixth goal of the season.

The game was end-to-end as Cardiff replied in the 24th minute with Zohore coolly tapping in following a Fulham defensive error.

At the other end, McGregor denied Sone Aluko with Scott Malone also going close for the visitors before the break.

Floyd Ayite sliced a golden opportunity following Kebano’s pull-back as Fulham pressed for the lead.

Zohore caused Fulham’s defence issues and teed up Craig Noone who shot narrowly over the bar.

But seconds later the Great Dane made no mistake in giving Cardiff the lead. The striker out-muscled Tim Ream, before unleashing a brutal shot that left Button hapless.

The drama did not finish there, though as Fulham found an equaliser in the 68th minute.

Tom Cairney stayed on his feet after a teasing run and found Kebano who wrong-footed McGregor with a delicate finish.

Fulham appealed for a penalty for handball with five minutes to go, but their shouts were waved away by referee Scott Duncan.

And at the other end Button denied Declan John a late winner with a strong hand at the near post.