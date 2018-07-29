Blues to kick off new season hosting Leinster

The Challenge Cup winners will go again this season

By Keiran Manetta-Jones

The fixture list for the Pro14 2018/19 season has been announced.

Cardiff hosts champion versus champion in round one on Friday, August 31 as current Pro14 and European champions Leinster travel to the welsh capital to face challenge cup winners the Blues.

Round one will also see the Ospreys host Edinburgh in the Liberty, while Scarlets travel to Kingspan stadium to take on Ulster.

Dragons will host Wales’ third match of the opening weekend when they invite Benetton to Rodney Parade.

This season’s Pro14 see an alteration to the festive fixtures as, for the first time, no matches take place on boxing day, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. The change is intended to allow players more rest during a traditionally hectic period of the season.