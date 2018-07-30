BUCS 2018/19 fixtures preview

It's that time of the year where the new fixtures for the upcoming season are released

By George Willoughby

Ahead of the 2018/19 BUCS campaign, we take a look at some of the stand out fixtures for Cardiff University teams.

There are some very exciting games that you cannot afford to miss.

BUCS Football

The Cardiff Men’s 1st team will be looking to improve on their 5th placed finish last season, and they open their 2018-19 account with an away match against the University of Bath on October 10th. Two dates for the diary are the 17th and 24th October where there will be two local derbies within the space of a week. Cardiff will host Bristol and then make the short trip to face Cardiff Metropolitan. The last league fixture for the men is against Bournemouth, and that will take place on the 27th February.

For the Women’s first team, a disappointing total of 10 points in their last campaign will be targeted for improvement. They begin with a home match against Portsmouth University on the 3rd October. The first big derby match against Cardiff Metropolitan falls on the 31st October and the Cardiff team will also end the season against their neighbours on the 30th January.

BUCS Rugby Union

Fresh off their excellent table-topping season, the men’s rugby team will be looking for more of the same after their promotion to Super Rugby. They will be up against the nation’s best, and to start things off, a home match against Hartpury on the 26th of September. An exciting occasion for the players will be the chance to play at Headingly Stadium when they travel to face Leeds Beckett on October 24th. A 12th of December clash with Cardiff Metropolitan should prove to be a great spectacle, with the Met side reaching the final last season. The Cardiff team will end their campaign with a tricky away visit to Exeter.

For the women’s first team, they have a plethora of important derby matches throughout the new season. They will face the University of South Wales on October 10th and Cardiff Metropolitan on November 7th. This Cardiff side will be hoping to replicate their Swansea counterparts with promotion to the Premier League South division.

BUCS Netball

After only recording two wins last season, the women’s first team will be looking to have a better campaign this time around. They will begin with a home match against Gloucestershire on the 3rd of October. Only a week later, they will have a tough match against the reigning champions Hertfordshire. The final match sees the two Cardiff Universities go head-to-head which should be an entertaining game on January 30th.

BUCS Women’s Basketball

A successful 2017-18 campaign saw the women’s first eleven reach the quarter-final stage. They were defeated by Bristol and will be planning on another lucrative season. A season opener on October 10th against Southampton Solent should prove to be a good test as Southampton finished second in the Western 1A division last year. Cardiff will face off against rivals Bristol on the 24th October and the 30th January in what should be a thrilling two matches of BUCS basketball.