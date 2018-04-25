Cardiff 23 Swansea 15

Cardiff University retain the Varsity Cup in Swansea for 2018

Cardiff University ran out deserved winners in the showpiece rugby match at the Liberty Stadium, overcoming Swansea by a score of 23-15.

It was a flourishing performance for the Reds who lead at halftime after a James Homes try put them into the driving seat following a nervous start.

Cardiff had to dig deep in the second half, adding a try and two penalties to the scoreline to take the Varsity Cup for the second year in a row.

The match was not without its drama though, as Swansea were awarded a penalty try with 5 minutes remaining to close the gap to 8 points and leave Cardiff sweating to see out the game.

Eventually the full-time whistle was blown and a jubilant Cardiff side lifted the Varsity Cup for the second year in a row.

Cardiff head coach Alun Wyn Davies stressed in his programme notes that the match was a “one-off game with all to play for” and it certainly felt that way in the opening stages.

Despite beating their neighbours twice in the domestic season it was Swansea who started the brighter of the sides with some early pressure courtesy of Hywel Williams on the left-wing.

James Davies alleviated some pressure with a penalty kick for the visitors but it wasn’t long before the match had it’s first try as Cardiff failed to clear their lines and Williams bundled over.

James Davies converted a penalty from mid-range soon after but Rory Garrett made up for missing his conversion earlier in the match when he slotted home one of his own and kept Swansea in a narrow lead.

Prop James Homes managed to run in from close range just before the half and James Davies once again added the extras as Cardiff went into the break 13-8 up.

The tempo slowed dramatically in the second half as Cardiff sought to gain a hold of the match, and they did just that when Chris Williams was quickest to the ball following sustained pressure from the Reds.

Davies converted once again and added a sublime 40-metre penalty for good measure.

Swansea managed to make it a nervy end when they were awarded a penalty try with 5 minutes to go, but Cardiff did excellently to hold on and cap off a fantastic day for the University, who also regained the Varsity Shield earlier in the day.

Cardiff 23

Tries: ( Homes 28, Williams 53 ) Conversions: (Davies 2) Penalties (Davies 13, 65)

Swansea 15

Tries: (Williams 11) Penalties (Garrett 18) Penalty Try (73)