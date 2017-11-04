Cardiff 3s keep up title-winning form

By Mark Wyatt

Cardiff University Football Club 3rd team continued their impressive assault on the Western 4B BUCS league last week with a 3-1 victory over University Wales Trinity St David 1st team.

Goals came from Will Doerr, Luke Penlington and Scott Jakeman whilst Matt Perry’s performance earnt him the title of MOTM.

The 3s have now picked up maximum points in the league and are heading towards a first league title in the division that they finished runners-up in during the 2015/16 season.

The remarkable up-turn in form has come hand-in-hand with the emergence of midfield talent Benedict Fenton.

The final-year Ancient History student was encouraged to join the side when co-captains Ryan Barrett and Jack Jones spotted his potential late on last season.

“I’ve been around the football boys since I came to University but I never thought of myself as a player who could join the team”

“The boys made me feel really welcome during training and on match-days so I fitted right in and that helped massively on the pitch!”

Fenton has played 10 matches over two seasons for the 3s and miraculously he has helped the side win all 10.

“I haven’t been trying to think of the record but obviously, it’s a nice one to have. The guys in the team are all pleased too so we’re just trying to focus on each game as it comes and keep on winning.”

Next up for the 3s is an away match in the Western Conference Cup against the University of Bath 4s.

It’ll be another chance for the club to turn heads as they attempt to advance from the 2nd round of the cup for the first time in their last six attempts.