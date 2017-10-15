Cardiff arrest, in connection to Parsons Green attack

A house in Roath was raided, resulting in the 20-year-old's arrest

By Luca Peluzzi

The 20-years-old man arrested on Monday 25 September in the Roath area of Cardiff was the seventh suspect detained in connection with the terrorist attack at Parsons Green station on the morning of 15 September. Police stormed a house on Pen-y-Wain Road at about 6 am using a battering ram, according to Owen Smith, a neighbour.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to a south London police station, according to South Wales Police. Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by the Welsh Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and South Wales Police, continued to search the property for further information. The house remained cordoned off while police searches were ongoing in Surrey too.

The man was released the day after, becoming the sixth person to be set free after being arrested in connection to Parsons Green attack; the suspects were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (the section allow suspected terrorists to be arrested without a warrant, in conditions to be released not after 48 hours from the arrest). Police was already investigating in Wales, because other two of the arrests have been conducted in Newport.

Ahmed Hassan is currently the only person to be charged of attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury. He will appear at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, on Friday 13 October. Mr Hassan, 18, was arrested in Dover, Kent, the day after the attack. The bomb, which failed to detonate properly, injured 30 people during rush hour, when the Tube was packed of commuters and children. It remains unclear if the target was Parsons Green station or another one, but the bomb was built with knives and screws to cause as much death and injury as possible.