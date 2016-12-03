Cardiff Blues beaten by clinical Ulster

By Rich Jones at Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Blues were made to pay the price for a disastrous first half spell as they went down 35-22 against a clinical Ulster side at the BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park.

The Blues missed out on the chance to leapfrog their Irish opponents and return to the top six in the Guinness Pro12 table.

Danny Wilson’s side put in an error-strewn performance which means they have now lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

After a bright start, they conceded three tries in the space of 12 minutes in the first period and were always chasing the game from that point on.

Despite threatening the Ulster try-line for large periods of the second half, they were hit with a sucker punch when Chris Henry bundled over in the 63rd minute.

Tries from Willis Halaholo and Alex Cuthbert in quick succession cut the deficit to just six points with seven minutes remaining to briefly give Cardiff hopes of an unlikely comeback.

But an instant response from Ulster to bag their fifth try extinguished those hopes and ensured the Blues were left empty handed.

It was a frustrating night for the Blues – and boss Wilson admitted their defeat was largely self-inflicted after a string of errors in crucial areas.

Said Wilson: “Plain and simple, it’s not a performance that is acceptable or good enough from us at home.

“We conceded points from our lack of accuracy with the ball, and we kept pressure on ourselves from a huge amount of errors and, like I said, that’s not acceptable.

“We started the season extremely well. Since they (the internationals) have been away we’ve hit a rough patch.

“Now we’ve got to gel quickly as a group, get back on the training ground and work hard to put some of the things in recent performances right.

“You look at where some of those points have come from – we’ve conceded 14 points from charge downs, 14 points from a yellow card and we can’t score a driving line-out from dropping the ball when we’re over the line twice.

“It’s accuracy that certainly isn’t like us, and there’s once place to put it right which is to get back and work hard to get back to the performances we saw at the start of this season and the end of last.

“They (Ulster) took their chances. After 25 minutes the game was pretty competitive and pretty even. A yellow card, 14 points and all of a sudden we’re chasing the game.

“We had our opportunities at the start of the second half to get the game back in our grasp and we couldn’t do it.

“We couldn’t finish. We certainly created enough opportunities, but we couldn’t finish and that comes back to that lack of accuracy that we showed in different aspects of our game.”

The capital region were dealt a blow before kick-off as Wales skipper Sam Warburton and Jarred Hoeata were forced to pull out of the game due to a sickness bug which has struck the camp.

They nonetheless took a 3-0 lead early on after a big kick from Steven Shingler from just inside his own half after four minutes.

An incisive break from Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar put them on the back foot and saw Blaine Scully sin-binned for killing the ball after 24 minutes.

Full-back Charles Piatua went over in the corner after the resultant quick penalty, and centre Stuart McCloskey exposed a big hole in the Blues’ backline to dart over just moments later.

Despite Scully returning to the field, the visitors made it 21-3 after 36 minutes when a box kick from scrum-half Lloyd Williams was charged down and Kyle McCall dug the ball out to score.

The Blues did respond on the stroke of half-time with some powerful running from Rey Lee-Lo giving Krystian Dacey the chance to burrow over the whitewash.

But they could not make the most of a prolonged spell of heavy pressure immediately after the interval, during which Ulster were down to 14 after a yellow card for Iain Henderson.

The introduction of returning club legend Nicky Robinson after 61 minutes brought a huge cheer from the crowd, and he went on to quickly make his mark on the game.

A perfectly timed pass to Willis Halaholo saw the inside centre score on his home debut after 70 minutes before Robinson burst clear and set free Alex Cuthburt to touch down just three minutes later.

Robinson appeared to have sparked a dramatic late comeback – yet he had a kick charged down following the ensuing Ulster kick-off which was collected by Louis Ludik to end their chances.

The Blues will be back in action as they travel to Bath in the European Challenge Cup on Thursday, December 15 (7.45) before returning to Guinness Pro12 action at home against Newport Gwent Dragons on Boxing Day.