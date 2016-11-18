Cardiff City Column

By Harry Borg

Appraisals are common in a vast range of companies and businesses, it is a method by which the job performance of an individual is evaluated against a specific criteria. Now, considering the rut Cardiff City were in when Neil Warnock took over it is safe to assume his principle target was to merely keep them in the division whilst trying to lay foundations for a successful campaign next year. Bearing in mind Warnock has only been at the helm for just over a month it is a completely, utterly and entirely irrational time to start casting assertions as to how the season may play out.

But at dark times like these – specifically The International Break™ – football demands assessments and craves predictions. Maybe it is a symptom of the human race’s fear of the unknown that fuels this desire to seek certainty. Or maybe we should just get rid of international football. Whatever the source is it doesn’t matter. Warnock’s receiving an appraisal, whether I like it or not.

Under the man from Yorkshire Cardiff’s points return has been mediocre, seven from a possible 15 isn’t the worst but it does need to improve. Performances have been fairly encouraging and the Bluebirds actually sit 14th in the Championship Form Table which should reassure fans that at least Warnock has got the team moving in the right direction. A real concern is the inability to convert chances. Cardiff are the equal second-lowest scorers in the division, an issue Warnock has really lamented. Against Wigan Cardiff had 19 shots at goal, only registered four on target and they lost. If this continues then fans have reason to worry but Rickie Lambert regaining full fitness and Warnock’s awareness to the situation should help.

Recently Warnock spoke about bringing “two or three in during January” and it should be no surprise if he opts to target striker. The potential pursuit of another striker should really raise questions about the decision to bring in Chamakh who was ineffective against Newcastle. It would be bordering on ridiculous if he was to be gifted a contract extension. Kieran Richardson’s performances have been encouraging and due to his versatility it would be wise to offer him an extension.

Overall Warnock is doing alright. There have been enough signs of encouragement to prevent Cardiff fans from getting too worried but there are legitimate concerns regarding scoring and transfers. Will Cardiff get promoted, relegated or simply remain? Not knowing shouldn’t be scary, it should be exciting.