Cardiff City exit Carabao Cup in the second round

Neil Warnock's men will have to turn focus to their Premier League campaign

Cardiff City exited the Carabao Cup in the second round with a 1-3 defeat at home to Championship side, Norwich City.

Two goals from Dennis Srbeny and a beautifully taken goal from Emiliano Buendia helped the visiting team through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Bruno Manga’s 77 minute header saw Neil Warnock’s men reduce the deficit to two goals but the Premier League side failed to challenge Daniel Farke’s Norwich City.

The opening 15 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium saw few chances for either side. Arguably, the Bluebirds had the greater share of possession but they failed to capitalise on their dominance with the ball.

It was, though, Norwich City who had the better chances in the opening 15 minutes. Dennis Srbeny came close on two occasions when neat interplay between the Canaries’ midfield and strikers gave him space to shoot.

It was a case of third time lucky for Srbeny who – with more open space between himself and the Bluebirds goal – took his chance well, finishing into the top right-hand corner.

It would be fair to say that Daniel Farke’s side deserved to be in front based on chances created. Both sides had an even share of possession in the opening 30 minutes but it was the Canaries who created the clear-cut chances.

Between the goal and half time, Neil Warnock’s side created few chances to show for their possession.

Gary Madine went close with a free-kick that tested Michael McGovern. However, in truth, Norwich City deserved to be leading at half time.

Into the second half, Farke’s side had the first chance on 51 minutes. Steipermann tested Smithies with a shot from 15 yards who thankfully spilled the ball into the path of an offside player.

Warnock’s side had their best chance through Kadeem Harris on 54 minutes but he was unable to make the most of the opportunity.

The away side then extended their lead through Srbeny – on 64 minutes – and Buendia – on 69 minutes – to give Norwich a comfortable 0-3 lead.

In truth, Norwich City’s pace on attack gave them the upper hand in the game. The interplay between defence and attack gave them many more chances on goal and they were simply better at taking those chances than Neil Warnock’s side.

With 25 minutes left, the home side looked slightly more threatening with the introduction of Calum Paterson and Danny Ward.

However, their efforts were too little too late

and even Bruno Manga’s headed goal on 77 minutes could not create a tense

finish.

Cardiff City host Arsenal on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium and there will have to be a vast improvement from tonight’s performance to have any chance of beating Unai Emery’s team.