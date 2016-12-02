Cardiff Council issue apology over Christmas tree kerfuffle

Student's react to 'tacky'tree

Cardiff council have been forced to issue an apology after this year’s city centre Christmas tree – imported from China – was not all it was cracked up to be.

The tree, which is placed outside Cardiff Castle, was advertised to be a whopping 40m “pre-decorated tree-like structure.” However, upon its unveiling last week, it was quickly apparent that this was not the case.

Indeed, a spokesperson for the council confirmed the tree was instead a mere 40ft high, a staggering 91ft smaller then had been expected.

“The person who told us the tree was 40m high has since revealed he believes he is 18ft tall,” she said.

“We apologise to everyone who was expecting a bigger tree and are cutting the person responsible down to size.”

Reacting to the tree, which is made up of gold and silver baubles of various size, one student told said: “It looks tacky and cheap, hardly the grand christmas tree expected of a capital city.”

This rhetoric was common, with 37 per cent of student’s describing the tree as ‘tacky’, while 93 per cent of students said they would prefer a ‘traditional, natural’ Christmas tree.

The tree is costing the council £30,000, over a period of three years, which the council argue will save the taxpayer £5000.

The council also received criticism for the timing of the tree’s unveil, with the tree not being set up in time for the turning on of the city’s Christmas lights.

Last year’s tree, sponsored by insurance company

Admiral, was set up in time for Cardiff’s ‘Step into Christmas’. However, due

to this year’s tree being imported from China, it was not set up until two

weeks after