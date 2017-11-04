Cardiff in chaos after Joshua fight

The huge fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker was just one of the events in Cardiff that made Saturday so busy.

By Rimante Bivainyte

In the aftermath of the Joshua fight in Cardiff, 79 people were taken into custody, multiple allegations of serious assaults were being investigated, and a number of people were reported missing, according to South Wales Police.

The fight, taking place on Saturday, October 28th saw 78,000 fans gathered in Principality Stadium to watch Anthony Joshua defend his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam. Amongst the fans were spotted famous actors Colin Farrell and Idris Elba.

During the press conference Anthony Joshua said that he enjoyed the Cardiff experience: “Boxing is uniting people, the more people the better and if more people want to watch it, we have to come back to Cardiff. It’s good because you’ve got people flying in from different countries, coming from different areas. But let’s not forget that without winning, people don’t want to watch”.

The city also encountered some issues concerning the transport – people were queueing to get a taxi for more than five hours during the early Sunday morning.

Many faced chaos because boxing was not the only event in the city, as Cardiff faced Millwall on Saturday afternoon. There were also gigs at various venues in the city centre, leading to increased congestion in the streets.

Moreover, regarding the works in the Severn tunnel, there were no trains running to London or Bristol and the last train Paddington bound train left at 8.37pm – long before the fight started.

One of the fans said that the stress led to some fights breaking out. After the fight, at around 11.10pm, fans flooded into the city centre and gathered together in bars and clubs to celebrate the British win.

On the next day, while local police Chief Superintendent Belinda Davies tweeted that the night was “challenging”, and the force said their custody cells had been quite “busy”.

Despite the need for police involvement, the most obvious issue was polluted streets. Apparently, pubs and fast food restaurants in Queen Street, St Mary Street and St John Street were packed, hence caused piles of rubbish all around the city centre.

Staff from Cardiff council teamed up and made the city presentable again on Sunday morning, after a chaotic night.