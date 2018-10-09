Cardiff MoRun set to return this November

by Gareth Axenderrie

Cardiff will host a ‘MoRun’ this November as part of the Movember Foundation’s fundraising campaign.

The event, which will consist of 5km and 10km fun runs, will take place on Saturday, November 10, and is one of 22 races at different locations across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

The UK wide event is in its ninth instalment with over 20,000 participants expected to take part. Cardiff’s instalment will take place in the setting of Bute Park.

The Movember Foundation is a charity that aims to change the face of men’s health and address health issues like prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

Dave Krangel, Founder of MoRunning, said: “To be a MoRunner means you are part of something bigger than yourself, you’re part of a community, a family and a team. We encourage all of our participants to have fun during their run because that’s what it’s about; dressing up, enjoying yourself and crossing the finishing line with a smile on your face.

“There’s also a serious message though, the runs will be great fun for all the family, but we will be raising plenty of money and awareness of men’s health issues at the same time.”

Runners are invited to either run solo or enter as part of a team. Early bird prices start from £18 for the 5k option and £22 for the 10k option.