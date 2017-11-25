Cardiff ranked as the UK capital of stress

A new report reveals that Cardiff is at the heart of a stress epidemic.

By Emma Videan

A new report has named Cardiff the stress capital of Britain. The epidemic has been caused by the daily pressures from work, financial worries and health concerns.

The report was based on a survey of 4,000 people by insurance company Axa. One in ten people categorise themselves as being constantly stressed and one in five feeling stressed at at least one point during the week.

Two out of three were worried about their salary, and nearly the same amount were worried about paying household bills. This stress has been linked to the ‘always on’ culture of society with people constantly taking phone calls or checking their emails, even outside of working hours.

Cardiff was ranked the most stressed city, with Belfast, Sheffield, London and Leeds also having high levels of stress. On the other hand, the least stressed cities were Brighton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Cambridge, Birmingham and Leicester.

The people surveyed said that they choose to lower their stress levels by watching television, listening to music, reading, exercising or drinking alcohol.

Dr Mark Winwood, of AXA, commented that: “Physical activity is proven to have a positive impact on mental health, even if it is just a walk around the block instead of a trip to the gym.”