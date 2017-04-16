Cardiff research reveals increase in Type 2 diabetes

By Eizzy Awogu

Research from Cardiff University has raised major concerns among health authorities about the levels of Type 2 diabetes among adults in the UK. Data collected by Cardiff University scientists have revealed that the amount of people suffering from the disease has trebled over the past 20 years.

Statistics also show that over a quarter of men and women in the UK are now obese. Furthermore, Wales having the highest proportion of people with diabetes in the UK. Type two diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce a sufficient amount of insulin, or the body does not react to the insulin produced, resulting in high blood sugar.

According to the NHS, Diabetes is a ‘lifelong condition’ and if not treated appropriately, in some cases, can lead to ‘serious long term health problems’. Indeed, type 2 diabetes is the ‘most common cause of vision loss and blindness in people of a working age’.

Luckily, with the increase in demand for type 2 diabetes treatment, education, awareness building and healthcare has ensured that those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are able to control the condition. According to the research collected by GPs between the years 1991 and 2014, there is a marked increase in the life expectancy of those with the disease.

Professor Craig Currie of the Cardiff university’s school of medicine suggests this is due to the timelier diagnosis of type two diabetes medical advancements such as blood pressure tablets and blood cholesterol stains. This certainly bodes well for Wales with 7.1% of people aged 17 and over diagnosed with the condition, as revealed by diabetes Cymru UK.

With fast food made available right to our doorsteps at the click of a button, there is further cause for concern over the health of both adults and children in the UK as diets become ever more fat and sugar-based. According to professor Craig Currie, rates of type 2 diabetes continue to rise higher still. To prevent type 2 diabetes (and for those already suffering, to treat diabetes as best as possible) regular physical activity coupled with a healthy diet and alcohol moderation is the key.