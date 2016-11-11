Cardiff Volunteering

Two of our amazing projects need you!

Friends of Grangetown

Friends of Grangetown support local residents on projects with a lasting benefit. From maintaining a bee-friendly community garden to running annual summer and winter festivals. If you would like to be part of creating a legacy between Cardiff University and Grangetown, apply to get involved in this wonderful project.



Hybu Student Leaders





We need student leaders to work with our programme for 16-18 year olds. These young people are undergoing training themselves in volunteering, leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and with support from you, will work in disadvantaged areas to provide fun activities and events for children and families. The work these teenagers do is very valuable, and valued greatly by the communities they work in. Full training is provided.

To apply click here