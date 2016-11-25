Cardiff Volunteering’s Environmental Champions project!

Since September of this year, Cardiff University students have volunteered a whopping 138 hours on the Environmental Champions project, contributing to help environmental projects in the local Cardiff community.

Environmental Champions is a partnership project with Cardiff Council. The project is for anyone with a keen interest in the environment. The project aims to improve the areas we live in, making Cardiff cleaner, safer and greener.

This academic year the Enviro Champs have been seen helping out at Clean up Cathays day, the Community Info Walkabouts and the Cardiff Half Marathon; where they picked up any clothing left behind and donated it to the YMCA, and ensured that all water bottles and bananas were sustainably disposed of at the finish line!

Last week the Environmental Champs also took part in a one-off garden tidy up project for Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre to help the charity prepare for an important event being held there.

Lead Volunteer for the Environmental Champions project is Cardiff University student Gwen Thomas, who is studying Geography and Planning, and has worked tirelessly to make this year’s events a success – she has contributed 52 volunteering hours since September already! Gwen is a fab Lead for the project and really makes the events fun. Fluent in both Welsh and English, Gwen is bilingual and has been brilliant at communicating with volunteers, Cardiff Council and local residents.

The Environmental Champions Project is such a flexible project that you can easily slot in around your studies. We find that Geography and Planning students favour the project, for obvious reasons, and that many international students really love taking part in the project to improve their English and immerse themselves in the local community and culture.

Volunteering is a fantastic way to make friends, have fun and add experience to your CV. Any Cardiff University students are welcome to volunteer on the Environmental Champions project – if you’re interested, contact Cardiff Volunteering in the Students’ Union to sign up – Volunteering@cardiff.ac.uk

– Mali Taylor Powell