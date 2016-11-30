CO2 levels reach milestone high

By Emmaline Rice

It’s no secret that the struggle to combat the inflation of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere has been a floundering attempt at best– or a failure, if you’re willing to be harsh about it. Instead of seeing CO2 levels dissipate over the last few years (as one might expect now that humans have gained an awareness of how their behaviour impacts the environment), scientists have instead reported record levels of CO2. Despite scientific and environmental organisational harbingers around the world monitoring and reporting on these discrepancies between daunting facts and actions taken to mediate them, human emissions are now compounding CO2 amalgamation of natural phenomena such as El Niño.

Measured in parts per million – that’s ppm for those versed in the lingo, meaning one molecule of CO2 for every million molecules total– the CO2 levels are now reaching above the 400 ppm benchmark, rising above their relatively static resting point at that same benchmark throughout mid-2015. It is expected that, given the current status of human emissions worldwide, the 400 ppm benchmark will remain surpassed, and high CO2 levels could persist for generations to come.

For some perspective, Matt McGrath, the environmental correspondent for BBC News, cites the CO2 levels of 1800 reaching only 280 ppm. This makes it exceedingly clear that a level of CO2 above 400ppm is abnormal for the planet’s atmosphere. Several severe weather patterns have been linked to climate change, including strong hurricanes that have made landfall in 2016. Despite this, the El Niño event has been viewed as typical of the patterns these meteorological features experience– they are hugely impactful on their own. However, it is obvious that even with phenomena like El Niño having been unusually strong this year, human impact on CO2 emissions remains the primarily culpable catalyst.

Scientists have also noted, hand-in-hand with the contrast of CO2 levels in 1800 and now, that the last time Earth’s CO2 levels reached anywhere near 400 ppm was 500 million years ago. This time frame would put the levels near the tail end of the Ordovician period (during the Paleozoic Era) of 440 million years ago. Frighteningly, the Ordovician period is known for several tumultuous events, including an Extinction event marked by anoxia– that is, a lack of oxygen– and shifts in carbon and oxygen isotopes.

The World Meteorological Association, however, remains stalwart in their attempts to cut back on further human contributions to climate change. Several of theses schemes include plans like cutting out the usage of HFC gases in Rwanda, just as earlier in the struggle chemicals like CFC’s were banned in the United States (a primary user) and elsewhere. The Paris Climate Talks will hopefully also continue the furthered implication of governments and everyday people alike in their awareness and mindfulness concerning their employment of contributing chemicals and lifestyles. Accelerating attempts like these are the only way to keep the ppm levels static and begin to reduce them before their effect on the climate is too severe to mend.

Photo credit: Matthias Ripp