Cobras the Comeback Kings to win first Divisional title in 11 years

By Rich Jones

Cardiff Cobras clinched their first conference title in over a decade with a thrilling 14-11 win over Exeter last weekend.

The Cobras staged a dramatic comeback to make it six wins out of six in competitive fixtures and establish an unassailable lead at the top of BUCS South West 1A.

Wide receiver Scott Higgins continued his impressive form to score both touchdowns for the Cobras, who were cheered on by a number of alumni ahead of their 30th Anniversary Dinner later in the day.

Once again playing in Bristol due to Llanrumney’s pitches being deemed unplayable, the hosts got off to a slow start.

They struggled to move the ball early on, and although their defence largely held firm the Demons were able to open up an 11-0 lead at half time.

After a slow start to the second half, they appeared set to go out with a whimper – but they launched a determined fightback to turn the game on its head.

Quarterback Max Milburn connected with Higgins for two big plays midway through the third quarter before finding the star receiver in the end zone to hand them a lifeline.

A big punt from Jak Canham pinned Exeter deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter, and after some tremendous Cobras defence and a poor Demons punt the home side gained the ball in excellent field position.

Milburn subsequently hit Higgins for the go-ahead score before a superb interception from Linebacker Tom Earl sealed victory and sparked jubilant scenes.

It was an impressive triumph for the Cobras, who are closing in on an undefeated season and are celebrating their first conference title since 2006.

It is the 12th time they have won their division in their 30-year history and they will have high hopes of finishing the year strongly to earn some silverware and promotion to the top tier of University American Football.