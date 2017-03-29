Could you be a Cardiff Volunteering Trustee?

As you may know, Cardiff Volunteering is an independent charity set up by the Students’ Union in August 2015, to provide a volunteering service for Cardiff University students. Part of being independent of the SU means having our own governing board of trustees, who make important decisions about our core values, mission statement and charity objectives. Trustees are ultimately responsible for all aspects of running the charity and have the ability to make changes to our constitution.

We are looking for a new student Trustee who is passionate about the third sector to join our board. You do not have to have been involved in Cardiff Volunteering this year, but you should have some volunteering experience. Ideally, you’ll have evidence of successfully working in a leadership role and an in-depth knowledge of the effective governance of a third sector organisation. You’ll have knowledge of relevant charity legislation and the skills to develop professional relationships and communicate with a broad range of stake holders. A sound judgement is essential, with confidence to make informed decisions and handle competing priorities. You must also be able to attend 4 Board Meetings a year, at a minimum.

Applications close at 5pm on Thursday 30th March and interviews will be held on Thursday 6th April

A trustee information and application pack can be found at: https://www.cardiffstudents.com/news/article/6013/Become-a-Cardiff-Volunteering-Trustee-Byddwch-yn-Ymddiriedolwr-Gwirfoddoli-Caerdydd/

If you would like further information about this position then please email Michelle, Head of Student Development (lenton-johnsonm@cardiff.ac.uk) to arrange an informal chat about the role.