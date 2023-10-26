Crossword | Croesair 1192

Siwmae,

Thank you so much for completing the crossword (or trying to). I wanted to apologise for the quality of the crossword itself. It was not up to scratch at all and we understand that it made doing it almost impossible – but hey maybe you liked the challenge! We’re trying out new software for the next edition but if the problems the same then we’ll have to change course puzzle-wise. Hopefully you can decipher the answers in the image below and I’ll make sure to do next editions answers in a much more legible format. This is what happens when you decide the answers as a house and don’t quite keep a tab of them!

Keep puzzling Cardiff,

Edward Sutton

Editor-in-Chief

Find the Answers Below!