Ladies football has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. This success has been paralleled by Cardiff University Ladies Football, better known as CULF, as the first team have won the league for two consecutive years and are now playing in the BUCS Premier South League. The crème de la crème! Not to mention the futsal team are currently top of their league with high hopes to maintain their winning ways.

The club also has a seconds team, who similarly play in a BUCS League, and along with the firsts, meet every Monday evening for training as well as on a Friday morning for a tough, but worthwhile strength and conditioning session.

For those wanting to have a taste of Ladies Football, there is a Give it a Go session planned for the 10th February at Taly’s 3G pitch and there are development sessions which take place on Thursdays from 7.30- 8.30pm and are open to everyone, whether you are a total beginner or want to be chosen for the for the first or seconds. For something a bit different, the club also hosts blind futsal with our next session on the 25th February.

If you play football or if you don’t, our socials happen every Wednesday. Each night has it’s very own theme and all end in a fun, boozy trip to the Students’ Union. It’s a great way to be part of a club and can really add to your uni experience.

As well as social events on a Wednesday evening there are various other opportunities and trips which arise from being a member of the club. Our most recent excursion was a trip to Belgium in November where we played against KU Leuven, a partner university. We didn’t get the result we were hoping for but this was made better with some free beer and a night out with the Leuven team!

For much more info, the club have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and you can also find out more about the club at: https://www.cardiffstudents.com/activities/sport/ladiesfootball/