CULHC release 2018 charity calendar

By Mark Wyatt

Cardiff University Ladies Hockey Club have released a charity calendar for 2018.

The team have decided to donate all proceeds that they make to Breast Cancer Care, a groundbreaking charity making strides to help eradicate the disease.

The charity works mainly on supporting families and individuals that have been affected by breast cancer.

The girls hope that they can raise awareness of the importance of catching the early symptoms of breast cancer through their calendar and their online fundraising campaign.

Inside every calendar the club have placed a ‘self-examination guide’ in order to bolster efforts for people to fully understand what they are looking for when identifying symptoms for breast cancer.

The calendar is on sale via the Students Union and can be found by searching for CULHC on the site or by following the link below.

You can also donate separately, if you wish to do this please email sport@gairrhydd.com for further details.

https://www.cardiffstudents.com/activities/sport/ladieshockey/