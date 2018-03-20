CULRFC storm to victory against Bournemouth

By Rosie Foley

After having a few weeks off the girls were back and ready to face their opponents. This week it was Bournemouth. Even though Bournemouth are bottom of the league, Cardiff came prepared to play a tough game. Cardiff spent majority of the game in Bournemouth’s half and came away with an ecstatic win.

Within the first few minutes it was clear that Bournemouth had came to play a very physical game. With big hits and counter rucks from both sides. Bournemouth began the game well by working the ball through their hands and shipping it out to their winger who stormed it down into Cardiff’s half, however Cardiff’s pressure created a turnover which was then passed through the backs and out to the wing where Maeve Liston scored Cardiff’s first try of the match. This became a frequent occurrence, Cardiff’s pressure in the rucks and defence seemed to be too much for Bournemouth to handle, leading to tries from forwards Liliana Podpadec and Morfudd Ifans . With Cardiff dominating the game, they were able to make use of the quick ball, shipping out to the backs leading to tries from Maeve Liston and Jess Coxon, who kicked the conversions. Cardiff’s fullback and Captain, Maeve, took a big hit which resulted to her coming off. Despite the leading loss, Cardiff played on with the same might. Finishing the first half with 29-0, with a worked through try scored by Ellie Erskine and converted by Jess Coxon.

Bournemouth began the second half with the same determined attitude they played with in the first half, their defence was strong but Cardiff’s fly half, Claire Morgan stormed through the away defence and ran 50m to score the first try of the second half. Bournemouth tried hard to keep the Cardiff players out of their 22 but strong breaks from Becca Eyres and Liv Gillions prevented this. Cardiff was too strong in attack and defense leading to more tries from Molly Danks, Claire Morgan and Hattie Brench-Jones.

With Varsity coming ever closer there are still elements of the game to be improved upon. Cardiff’s discipline let them down, they gave away far too many penalties during the game and will work on this for their next fixture. The game concluded 55-0 to Cardiff. The girls look forward now to going down to play Bournemouth next week for their last BUCS game of the season. This last BUCS game will give the team a good footing running into Varsity preparations. Over the course of the season the girls have looked strong and hope to go into Varsity preparations with determination to win back the title.