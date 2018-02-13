CULRFC storm to victory against Swansea

After a restful Christmas break, the girls first BUCs match of the year was to be a derby between Cardiff and Swansea. The previous encounter between the teams was a tight fought contest with Cardiff coming away with the victory, the score being 24-17. The game began with a quick Swansea score off the first kick off but the girls didn’t let this affect their attitude. The girls quickly gained possession again and began turning the screws on the Swansea defence. The forwards carried hard, sucking in the defence, allowing the backs to play the ball. The conditions gave both teams some mishaps with the pitch and ball being wet and slippery.

Cardiff managed to gain their scores through Liliana Podpadec, Morfudd Ifans, Maeve Liston, Gen Harvey and Claire Morgan with Jess Coxon slotting over a conversion. The game was a tough battle with Swansea pressing the Cardiff defence whenever they had possession. The Cardiff team played the game with the majority of possession and worked the ball through the forwards who carried hard into the Swansea defence. Cardiff scrummaged with great effect putting the Swansea forwards under a lot of pressure. The turnover rate was high with Cardiff being able to gain more possession to play with. The backs were allowed to play with ball in hand and show Swansea some class. Swansea did put up a fight with some strong ball carrying, however, the Cardiff defence held firm and did not allow any breakthroughs.

This confirms Cardiff’s winning ability. There have been mixed results across the BUCs season so far, but these two victories against Swansea set the Cardiff team in a strong position for Varsity. Of course, there are plenty of improvements to be made. The conditions may have been poor but there were handling errors that cost Cardiff points, while this didn’t affect the end result, there were more opportunities to stretch the victory Cardiff had. Overall, the girls performed incredibly well in what was inevitably going to be a tough game with Swansea throwing everything they had at us. However, the girls showed incredible grit and determination throughout the whole 80 minutes to put an impressive performance up against Swansea.

The forwards carried hard and the backs executed well, carrying on playing until the last whistle. The score finished 29-7 to Cardiff. Each member of the team put their all into the victory and it provides a good platform to work from in the run up to Varsity on the 25th April. With Cardiff having beaten Swansea twice this season, there is every chance the girls can make it a third but it will certainly be a tough match with Swansea wanting to gain that victory against Cardiff after suffering two defeats, their only defeats of the season so far. Next week Cardiff will take on Cardiff Met in another local derby.