CULRFC suffer cup defeat at Cambridge

After a long journey to Cambridge University on Wednesday 21st February, CULRFC were ready to face Cambridge in the quarter finals of the cup. Cardiff were yet to play in the cup due to a series of walkovers against the London School of Economics and Political Science and Canterbury Christ Church University, making the trip to Cambridge their first game in the cup. Cardiff came into this game as the underdogs but were ready to give it their all. Cambridge have had some impressive results in the cup beating Bournemouth 114-0 but the Cardiff girls were hoping to give them a much closer game. The girls started strongly with some excellent carries by the forwards. Cambridge put up a fight as the girls were in their 22 for a large portion of the game but Cambridge managed to draw first blood scoring through the Cardiff defence. Although the girls made some excellent tackles in an attempt to stop Cambridge from breaking through the defence. The Cardiff girls made some massive carries from both the forwards and the backs but little errors crept into the game which denied Cardiff the scores they deserved. Cardiff were putting in some good runs from the forwards and the backs working as a team. The forwards were putting in a good game with strong carries allowing the backs to spread the ball out wide and use the space down the wing.

There was a good level of possession throughout the game, with the girls making Cambridge work for the tries they scored, however, the amount of turnovers conceded at the breakdown lead to Cambridge being allowed to score, something which will need to be improved upon in the run up to Varsity. There were definitely other areas to improve upon as the Cardiff team made some handling errors that cost them the scores they deserved. There were elements of the defence that were lacking which allowed Cambridge to gain ground and ultimately gain scores from these. The final score was 68-0, giving Cambridge a place in the semi-finals of the cup, but the score line does not reflect the determination of the girls to play until the last whistle and give it their all.