CULRFC suffer defeat to Bath

By Rosie Foley

This week CULRFC travelled to Bath. After a defeat to Cardiff Met last week, the girls were looking to come back into form after their win against Swansea and gain a win against Bath. It was a cold day but that didn’t stop the girls from putting in a full performance and giving their all. After the toss, Cardiff were playing down the pitch avoiding the sun, which worked to their advantage.

The first half was a close competition with both teams putting in some big hits, making the contest a very physical one. Both teams were playing solidly, with the break down area being particularly physical. Cardiff’s forwards dominated the game hitting low and making steady ground, however Bath fought back, finishing the first half with Bath ahead. The Cardiff girls did not let the score at half time dampen their spirits as there were 40 minutes still to play and every chance that Cardiff could gain the win.

Unfortunately, Cardiff started the second slowly and allowed Bath’s backs to break-through their defensive line and run it down the wing leading to a try. Cardiff fought back with a set move led by the scrum half, Hattie Brench-Jones and scored by Molly Danks. Then, with a series of second half injuries, Cardiff were on the back foot, losing players, but continued to play will all there mightand the contest was still a very physical one. In a last-ditch effort to reclaim the match, Cardiff’s forwards smashed through Bath’s defensive line with a try from Liliana Podpadec. However, it wasn’t good enough this week with Bath winning 66-30. The girls gave all that they could in this match with tries also from Anna Mawhinney, Alana Borthwick and Hattie Brench-Jones. Next week the girls take on Southampton at home.

There are definitely some issues to be worked on, particularly in the defensive structure and the strength with which Cardiff apply their defence. Cardiff were unlucky in the injuries sustained to their forwards, putting some of the girls out until January, but there is good depth in the squad so there will be plenty of girls looking to get their names on the team sheet for next weeks’ game. There was no lack of physicality in the match, however Cardiff struggled to apply the defensive structures necessary to prevent Bath from breaking through their lines. There is a chance of redemption next week against Southampton.