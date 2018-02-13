CULRFC suffer narrow defeat to Met

After last weeks’ victory against Swansea, Cardiff were looking to put in a repeat performance when they travelled to Cardiff Met on the 7th February. Met were the first to draw blood but Cardiff soon fought back through strong carries from the forwards and good attacking play from the backs. Tries were scored by Claire Morgan, Molly Danks, Morfudd Ifans and two by Liliana Podpadec with a conversion by Claire Morgan. The forwards put in an excellent shift, carrying the ball hard, putting pressure on their defence and providing a platform for the Cardiff backs to work from. The backs played some good, free- flowing rugby, allowing the team to gain some space and possession before working the ball through the hands to score many of the tries.

Cardiff played some good rugby but errors creeped into the performance leaving them short of the victory they deserved. The scoreboard does not reflect the dominance that Cardiff had throughout the whole game. The majority of the game was played in Met's half and Cardiff had the majority of the possession throughout, there were some handling errors that allowed Met to gain the victory. Overall, the performance by the Cardiff team was good but there were definitely areas to improve upon. During the game, there was little to separate the two teams, but Met were able to gain their scores through handling errors in the Cardiff team. Cardiff played some good attacking rugby but a lack of defensive organisation led to Met being able to penetrate the defensive line and grab the victory.

The final score was 38-32 to Cardiff Met, a close game between the two local teams. There was some excellent rugby played by all with both the forwards and the backs putting in an excellent shift, playing free flowing rugby. There is definitely a platform to build on after this game and hopefully the team can put these errors right when they play Bournemouth away on the 14th February.