CURFC tackles reports of indecent exposure

Director of Rugby denies reports of public complaints after Thursday's initiation.

On Saturday afternoon, Gair Rhydd received anonymous reports that Cardiff University Rugby Club had been banned from the SU, with all BUCS fixtures cancelled until January.

This allegedly follows complaints of indecent exposure received by the police from members of the public after the team initiation which took place on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to Gair Rhydd, Alun Wyn Davies, Director of Rugby at Cardiff University, said that there was ‘no truth’ to these allegations, and that the team will be meeting on Monday to discuss the matter.

More on this story to follow.