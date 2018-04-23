Dealing with the dissertation

For most third years the end is in sight. Whilst this may be something that fills you with dread, it’s something that has to be accepted as the last few weeks of work draws to a close. The dissertation deadlines are starting to come upon us and therefore we are providing a few simple tips that will hopefully help you on your way.

Going to the library may seem like a very obvious tip, however you would be surprised how many people don’t make use of the services provided. Working in a quiet environment, without the distractions of being able to chat with your mates, will help you get those final few hundred words completed. With the ASSL being a 24/7 library whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, there is no excuse not to go and finally finish that dissertation.

Planning your days will help you structure more clearly what you have left to do and will make sure you don’t run out of the time . By giving yourself a clear day plan, you are helping yourself achieve you goals in a quicker, more effective way. However, if it ends up taking you longer than expected, do not stress! Do not give up, perseverance is key.

If you start to burn out then just remember, when you get your result you want to know you tried your absolute hardest, as that is the best any of us can do. There is no point writing 6000+ words if you’re not even going fully into it and even if you haven’t finished your dissertation yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t try your hardest in the final weeks.

At the end of the day, this is one of the final things you have left to do before entering the adult world after graduation. Whilst procrastinating and binge watching Netflix may seem more appealing, the only person you’re letting down in the long run is yourself.