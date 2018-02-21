Deceased Cardiff lecturer named

By Rhys Thomas

South Wales Police have issued a confirmation that the staff member who died on Monday 19th February is lecturer Malcolm Anderson.

Emergency services were called to the Cardiff Business School’s Aberconway building on Colum Drive in the morning, and he was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he sadly passed away at the age of 48.

Dr Anderson was a lecturer in Accounting and a personal tutor who had been the recipient of several awards and commendations, including winning the Cardiff Business School Excellence in Feedback Award and a nomination for the Cardiff University Most Effective Teacher Award, both in 2013. He taught undergraduate and masters students.

Cardiff students and staff from both past and present took to Twitter to praise Dr Anderson. Elliot Pughsley tweeted that he was “Privileged to have been taught by him and incredibly thankful for ensuring I actually understood what he was teaching” and Rachel Williams called him “a brilliant man who touched so many lives”.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police announced that “His family have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner”, and a University spokesperson stated that “Anyone affected by this incident will be offered support from a range of professional University staff.”