Donald Trump state visit under consideration

Downing Street is considering holding a state visit to Britain for Donald Trump

By Molly Ambler



After the results from the 8th November US presidential election, Donald Trump may visit the UK for a special state visit.

During the campaign, however, it was made very clear that MP’s were not necessarily supportive of Mr Trumps’ policies being named a “wazzock” by some MP’s.

It was argued that his presence would risk “inflaming tensions between vulnerable communities”. But opponents of a ban said it would give Mr Trump “the role of martyrdom” and could mean “shutting down an honest debate” on immigration.

MP’s held a debate in Parliament discussing the potential ban of the new president from the UK. While many cited that Mr Trump was inciting hate crime against minorities, the majority of left and right wing politicians dismissed the idea of banning him from the UK.

Those most in favour of the ban were the SNP with Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, SNP member for Ochil and South Perthshire, saying that Trump was racist and that she felt strongly in favour of the ban. Mrs Ahmed-Sheikh voiced her being personally offended by some of Trump’s comments regarding Muslims.

Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, joined the calls for him to be banned, saying people had felt “we need to stop a poisonous, corrosive man from entering the country”.

With Brexit on the cards, Mr Trump looks to be a valuable asset for the UK. The special relationship between the US and the UK has been very advantageous in culture and in the finance sector, alongside having a direct affect on the political environment and the UK military. Mr Trump’s visit to the UK may well cement this relationship.

Brexit has caused a number of political shock waves and it is now likely that the UK may have a more significant role in the special relationship.

The proposed visit is planned for 2017 with the Prime Ministers spokeswoman stating, “An invitation for a state visit is one of the things that is under consideration following the election of a new US president. One of the issues under consideration is the 2017 state visits.”

There are normally two state visits per year and invitations are made via the foreign office. The Queen acts as host, with visitors either staying at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

The President-elect reportedly told Prime Minister Theresa May during a phone call last week that his late Scottish mother was a “big fan” of the Queen. There is no definite date for the visit for the president-elect, however, such a visit is likely to cause controversy within the UK.

News of the possible state visit came as Barack Obama – who had his final state visit to Europe last week – said he would speak out about Mr Trump’s presidency if he feels an issue “goes to core questions about our values and our ideals”.

The visit of the President-elect will be sure to cause some controversy within the UK, however, with the UK on the eve of the political unknown, the relationship with the US may become vital.