Elections 2017: Day Four

Despite admitting he is feeling a little tired, Geoff was quick to stress how much he’s enjoyed himself, campaigning with other people and meeting as many people as possible. “I’m the guy with the jukebox around my neck. I love to talk to people, so if you see me, come and say hi.”

When asked what sets him apart from other candidates, Geoff emphasised his hands on experience. “I have experience around the union and also my student support scheme work. I have done Cardiff Nightline and I’m aware of the issues that students have first-hand. Including student mentoring and the Safe Walk Scheme, I have seen student life from all angles and perspectives.” Geoff was also keen to add that he has lived his manifesto. “I have a hidden illness, and I myself identify as gender fluid. I have experienced these issues, and I believe I know what has to be done to address them.”

“I’ve had the best response from people who may relate, but may not say anything. I think people relate very well to what I am saying, whether they themselves have experienced it or know people who have.”

“There are a lot of hidden illnesses and disabilities that people aren’t aware of that impact students. And something that goes hand in hand with that is gender identity. There certainly isn’t enough awareness of that. There are people who are gender neutral, gender fluid and non-binary. I’ve been in the SU before, and when I’ve asked for the gender neutral toilet key, I’ve been told to use the male toilets. It’s about educating and training people to raise awareness.

Geoff said that student’s have been very responsive to his campaign, and explained that after some brief explanations, there’s plenty of appreciation of his focus on hidden illnesses and gender identity.

Speaking first about the services, Geoff explained: “I believe in students supporting students, they’re all in the same boat at university, and they can be better at emphasising. I want to support them and have weekly meetings bringing together their committees.”

Interview with Chiron Hooson, VP Education candidate

“Whatever happens this week it’s been an incredible experience”

Gair Rhydd was able to speak to Chiron Hooson about his candidacy to be VP Education next year. As part of the sabbatical team VP Education is responsible for representing students on all academic matters and coordinating the student rep scheme.

Chiron was keen to emphasise how he was enjoying this week’s campaigning, “I’ve absolutely loved it. I’ve really enjoyed talking to students more than anything. I’ve been able to hear what they’re thinking about their course. Also, just getting students engaged in the election and making them aware of just how important this decision is.” He also spoke about his feelings regarding the responsibility which comes with the role, “I think that’s [the role] just a huge responsibility and something that does make me think this is something that sort of does make me think this is something that is big but at the same time excites me and wants me to drive passionately and just go further and try my best.” He added, “whatever happens this week it’s been an incredible experience.”

We then went onto discuss his costume. This week Chiron, like many candidates, has dressed up in a costume to draw attention to his campaign. Chiron’s campaign has involved him dressing as a genie and we asked him the inspiration behind it, “I’ve always been a massive Robin Williams fan. And watching Aladdin, the Genie character that he plays in the cartoon. I just love that character. I love that sort of charismatic, bouncy, happy, bit cheeky, keep you going you know always being there for Aladdin whenever he needs help. I like to think I’m that sort of person.” He added, “I really am trying to sell my personality. It’s not just a gimmick for me.”

When asked about how responsive students had been to his campaign he responded positively citing only one negative student who was uninterested in the election, “On the whole all the other students I’ve talked to have been really responsive, really engaging, really want to know what you’re on about as a candidate” He says most people have been engaging, “I think they’ve engaged really well”.

Chiron feels his manifesto point that has been best received is to do with his employability, “Definitely on employability information. I think for too long both the Union and University have not focused enough on students in terms of getting them ready, in terms of skills. Making sure students know what they want to do when they graduate, having that sort of career pathway enacted and ready to move along. The University does boast about it having a 90% further employment study which is absolutely fantastic and I’m not saying anything against that at all. But what I do think is the University doesn’t focus enough on how many of those are actually in the chosen career they won’t to go into.” He feels the University could do more to advertise these services, “All these great things students aren’t aware of and if we were able to coronate it into an engaged forum, then students might be able to access, working with all the careers advisors and schools to get that done, I think it’s achievable.”

We also asked about his experience as a student senator to which he replied, “as a Student Senator I’ve been able to have an active role in lobbying the University to change things”. He then explained his experience in lobbying over various issues including transparency over investments and expansion of the Student Mentor Scheme to all schemes.

He particularly emphasised his work at the AGM last year where he passed a motion which created the new Mental Health Officer, another position being contested at this series of elections, “I was able to really drive change on Mental Health.” He took this time also to address the controversy over the creation of this role, which split the role of Disabilities Officer, something which was contested by the current incumbent of this role, Charlie Knights, “I know there were some concerns about splitting the role that was currently there with the Disabilities Officer. I think when the Mental Health Campaign Officer is elected, I think we’ll see hopefully it won’t split the officer role but it actually will do is actually create a cooperative environment of actually enhancing the representation for those with disabilities.” He also was keen to praise Knights for standing again this year for the role, “Obviously, huge shout out to Charlie as well for running again…and for the work he’s doing”.

Hooson also took the opportunity to voice concern over the lack of candidacy for many roles, especially the LGBT Officer roles which no one was nominated for, “As a identifying gay person very worrying that we don’t potentially have representation till October at the by-election in October unless they do one in Easter, which I hope they do”.

When asked if there was anything else he wanted known about himself he said, “I’d say I’m someone who is very passionate, very driven, outgoing, I have a lot of different experience and hobbies. In terms of University life I have a very good understanding about the University…I passionately love Cardiff so much and really don’t want to leave, I really want to continue to be part of this great university”.