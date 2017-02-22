Elections 2017: Day Three

10:30 – Interview with James Daly, VP Education candidate

“I want to stop all of the coursework being due in at around the same time to prevent stress”

On Tuesday afternoon, Gair Rhydd hosted James Daly to discuss his campaign to become Vice President Education. The VP Education represents all of you on academic issues to the University. The winning candidate will lobby and negotiate with the University to encourage them to enact your feedback as well as liasing with the Information Services, including libraries. The VP Education is also the Chair of the College Forums and it is their job to oversee and promote the Student Academic Rep system.

James told us that he has found campaigning “very hectic” but has also been disappointed by the fact that “some schools have cancelled their lectures.” This has led to James turning up to talk at lectures but actually discovering empty lecture halls. He has not let this bring him down and is still very pleased with the responsiveness of the students he has managed to talk to. “For the most part they have been very responsive, but obviously there are a few that are fed up of it already.”

His main strategy is to get himself out and about in an attempt to get his point across. “I want to hit as many lectures as possible, speak to people in communal areas and have a steady stream on social media.” However he is aware that too much social media can actually do more damage than good and said “I don’t want to bombard people or spam everybody’s timelines.”

In terms of policy James told us that his key initiative is to prevent deadline bunching, which he believes is a massive problem for undergraduates. He explained his idea to us: “I want to stop all of the coursework being due in at around the same time to prevent stress and make sure that students are able to work to the best of their ability.”

Another policy that James is keen to enact is called ‘Placement Portal’. “I want to create a platform allowing students on placement to access student advice and wellbeing services via online messenger and video calling.” James admits that this is a niche policy that only applies to certain schools but he told us that it has gone down very well with Psychology students and Medics.

James has a very strong background and believes that as the current Ethical and Environmental Officer, he has the experience and ability to get the job done. He also told Gair Rhydd “I have relationships with a lot of people that work around the University and this will help me to get everything done.”

Expect to see James in and around the University this week. If not, you can read his full manifesto in this week’s issue of Gair Rhydd.