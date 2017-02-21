Elections 2017: Day Two

Social media has always been one of the main ways in which candidates campaign, and this year we have found several candidates on certain dating apps. Tinder and Grindr use your location to scout out potential dates – and also potential candidates! It’s certainly an interesting strategy…

10:30am – Interview with Charlie Knights, Students with Disabilities Officer candidate

Gair Rhydd caught up with Charlie Knights who is running for Students with Disabilities Officer. The job of this officer is to represent students with disabilities at Union and University level whilst also campaigning on any relevant issues. This is a post that Charlie has held for the past year alongside his position as head of Cardiff University TV.

Charlie was in a buoyant mood and seems to be relishing the week of campaigning ahead. He admitted that he was “absolutely shattered” but said that “he was already loving it”. Charlie described the events that took place at 9am on Monday morning when voting opened. He said “It was a great sight to see everybody out on the union steps in their coloured t-shirts and costumes ready to kick off the week.”

Charlie already has the experience of one successful campaign under his belt and he thinks that he has learnt some valuable lessons from last year. He told us that last year he “burned himself out” with non-stop campaigning, attending events such as YOLO and the Real Ale Festival, which made him “very, very ill by the end of it.” He assured us that he will look after himself better this time.

He told us that the responsiveness of students is very varied. Charlie was happy with some of the feedback that he received, with one third year that had previously never voted but had been swayed by Charlie’s policies. However, Charlie did concede that not all students were as enthusiastic about elections week with one postgraduate responding “Oh is it election week this week? That’s the last thing I need.”

We asked Charlie if he had any particular strategy when it came to campaigning and he told us that he “wasn’t a fan of lecture shout-outs as they were impersonal.” He said that he would much rather get out there and talk to people personally to get his point across. Charlie also spoke about the “gimmicky costumes” that we see many candidates in. He said “The costumes are very funny but I don’t think it would be appropriate for the position I am running for.”

Charlie highlighted his main two policies for us. He explained “I am very keen to start a Disabilities Association like the ones that are in place for LGBT and BAME.” He admitted that “people have struggled to create this in the past but I believe that I can do it in my second term.” His other main policy is fixing the process of extenuating circumstances. Charlie explained that “we see such disparity in the way that people are treated and people are struggling to understand the process.” He told us that if elected this is definitely something that he would work to rectify.

At this year’s AGM there was a motion passed that created a new position of Mental Health Officer. Charlie spoke against this motion at the AGM and told Gair Rhydd that “The motion did not actually create a new role but simply split my role in half.” He went on to tell us that “This means that the Students with Disabilities Officer now has half the vote and half the budget.” We asked Charlie if he believes this will impact his role and he told us “It won’t affect my role as such but it just gives me less power to do it.” Charlie was very clear that, as a sufferer of mental health issues in the past, he knows that mental health is very important. However, he does believe that the new position causes a “massive disparity” in terms of funding for physical and educational disabilities.

Charlie remained optimistic and believes that as a critic of the role he could be the perfect person to shape and guide it through its debut year. “The role does have great potential to be something great if it has the right hand at the wheel.” When asked if he was that ‘right hand at the wheel’, Charlie raised a smile and replied “Of course.”

By Adam George