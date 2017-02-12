England women destroy Welsh counterparts.

By Gareth Axenderrie

England’s women ended any Welsh hopes of a Six Nations grand slam with a 63-0 demolition in front of over 4,000 fans at The Cardiff Arms Park

The visitors set the agenda early as they won the game’s first scrum against the head on a Welsh put in. From that they exploited a narrow Welsh defence to cross in the corner after some fine interplay put winger Amy Wilson-Hardy over in the corner.

The early pace setting was only a sign of things to come as England continued to exploit the narrow Welsh defensive with some fine handling in the outside channels.

A second try shortly followed as hooker Amy Cokayne displayed some fine footwork for a front row forward, skipping her way over near the posts.

A shell shocked Wales failed to notice short defence on the blindside, and an England side that was exhibiting all the fluidity that was missing in their first half against France last week, took advantage with a stunning try from Natasha Hunt in the corner.

Any foothold Wales tried to get in the game was being cancelled out by English defence.After sustained territory deep inside the Welsh half, two further tries followed. Lydia Thompson stepped passive defence to score in the corner first before Katy McLean crossed in the opposite corner minutes later.

Keen to get in on the act, the English forwards kept the ball tight from the final lineout of the half, captain Sarah Hunter touching down from a driving maul.

England started the second half as they finished the first. Scrum half Natasha Hunt was quick to take a tap penalty, before Lydia Thompson crossed for her second.

The tiring Wales backs just could not live with England’s expansive game as some slick passing in the outside channels saw Danielle Waterman cross for a brace of tries before the hour mark.

Wing Lydia Thompson bagged her hat trick on the seventy-minute mark as the visitors’ backline displayed their full repertoire of expansive passing, spreading the ball from left wing to right wing.

Wales showed a last bid of defiance in the final ten minutes as they rallied and retained multiple phases of possession for the first time in the game. This valiant last stand ended without a score however as Wales succumbed to a barnstorming England display.