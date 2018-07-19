English cricket captain awarded Honorary Fellow of Cardiff University

by Gareth Axenderrie

England women’s cricket captain Heather Knight OBE has picked up an honorary fellowship during Cardiff University’s graduations.

A former student at Cardiff, Ms Knight led the team to World Cup glory in the summer of 2017, lifting the trophy on home soil at Lords cricket ground before being subsequently awarded an OBE for her services to cricket.

Ms Knight, 27, who studied a biosciences degree, received her first call up to the national team during second semester of her first year in Cardiff.

Speaking about being back, she said: “It gives me a chance to reflect on my time at Cardiff, six years has flown by.

“I’ve got really happy memories of studying here. It’s a lovely city and I’ve made friends that I’m still very close to now.”

More than 7,000 students will graduate in this year’s ceremonies, becoming part of a 160,000-strong alumni network in over 180 countries.