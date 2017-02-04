Former Bluebird Jerome sinks Cardiff

By Mark Wyatt at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cameron Jerome scored late in the first half as Norwich won a tight encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Both teams started slowly in an opening 20 minutes that boasted few shots, Junior Hoilett’s trickery managed to spark a few chances but there was still little to sing about.

Cameron Jerome managed to get in between the centre backs on a number of occasions across the first half and forced Allan McGregor into a fine save on the edge of his box.

The deadlock didn’t last long though as Wes Hoolahan sent in a swinging free kick into the Cardiff box, which Cameron Jerome nodded into the net.

After half-time both teams continued to press and Cardiff had a huge chance for an equaliser waved away when substitute Rhys Healey fell down in the box, but referee Chris Kavanagh booked him for simulation.

Matthew Connolly followed Healey into the book soon after as the City fans protested against every decision not going their way.

The more chances for Cardiff going forward left them exposed at the back however and Jerome was up for the challenge.

His runs caused the City defence trouble but Sol Bamba was impressive in the second half to keep the score line as it was.

The announcement of 5 minutes added time only added to the atmosphere as the City fans urged their team to grab a late equaliser.

Kadeem Harris went down again late on but once again Kavanagh waved it away which signalled the Cardiff fans to start to empty the stadium, the full time whistle blew shortly after.

Neil Warnock was in disbelief after the match claiming that the only way the linesman would have spotted the decision well enough would be if he were “superhuman”.

His opposite manager Alex Neil said he “didn’t think there were any clear cut penalties.

Norwich climb up to seventh but the Bluebirds now drop to sixteenth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Cardiff City: McGregor 7, Connolly 5 (John 87, 5), Morrison 5, Bamba 6, Richards 6, Whittingham 6 (Healey 71, 6), Gunnarsson 6, Ralls 6, Harris 5, Hoilett 7 (Noone 69, 5), Zohore 6.

Subs Unused: Murhpy, Gounongbe, Halford, Harris,

Norwich City: Ruddy, Pinto, Martin, Klose, Dijks, Tettey, Howson, Murphy (Oliveira 80), Hoolahan (Bennett 88), Wildschut (Murphy 71), Jerome

Subs Unused: McGovern, Whittaker, Oliveira, Pritchard, Bennett, Murphy, Godfrey

Man of the Match: Cameron Jerome (Norwich City)