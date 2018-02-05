Former Cardiff University student found dead after 7-day search

A body was found in the search for a former Cardiff University student who went missing in Ecuador

Authorities of Ecuador confirmed that they found a body in the 7-day search for a kayak instructor from Cardiff. Adam Vaughan, 22 year old kayaker and former student of Cardiff University with four other kayakers lost control when the group was hit by the flash flood on the Rio Abanico river in Ecuador’s Morona province on Sunday, 20th of January. The group of these young men disappeared after the incident in the east side of the country. However, later on two Irish men from the group, David Higgins and Alexander MacGourty, were found dead, while an American Jeremiath Stewart and Ecuadorian local guide Joaquin Meneses survived. The search for Adam Vaughan, who was originally from Newbury, Berkshire, took 7 days. Eventually, firefighters found Vaughan’s body on a beach near the village of San Luis Del Acho. Nevertheless, the body has not yet been formally confirmed. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Ecuador, and are in contact with the Ecuadorian authorities.” Adam was a graduate who spent his third year in Columbia and took vice president’s position in Cardiff University’s kayak club. Moreover, he studied Spanish at Cardiff University and undertook kayaking sport at 11 years old. Adam Vaughan’s friend Andy Kettlewell told the Sun: “Adam was a true gentleman with qualities and values of the highest order. He did everything with a smile and no matter how hard things were he was always there with a smile and cracking a joke”.