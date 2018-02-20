Gair Rhydd meets: VP Postgraduate Candidates

Jake Smith

About you? “I did an Undergrad in Politics, and then a part-time Masters in Politics and Public Policy, I have also been your VP Postgrad for the past year.”

Why are you running? “I have decided to run because I have achieved most of my manifesto, but would like to see the rest completed. I worked on keeping the ASSL open over Christmas, and have also ran campaigns on ‘How to afford a Masters?’, and social events for more postgrads.”

What experience do you have that will make you good for the role? “As current VP Postgrad, I know what is required for the role, I understand how the Uni and SU work, and would use this experience going into my second year. I would like to build upon the good relationships I have created with postgrads, and I believe I am the right person to see current projects through.”

Top 3 points of manifesto

1) Making postgrad study more affordable for undergrads, lobbying the university for more grants and bursaries.

2) More socials for postgrads, focusing on international students.

3) Opening study spaces for longer, ASSL open over Easter, but more libraries in Cathays and Heath open for longer, including weekends and holidays.

Uni services and facilities to be improved or changed? “The Uni should support students with jobs more, especially those doing a part-time Masters, helping to balance employment and study.”

Slogan: For Undergraduates, For Postgraduates, For Everyone