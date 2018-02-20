Gair Rhydd Meets: VP Sport Candidates

Addy Gurung





Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I am a 3rd year business management student from Reading

Why are you running for this position?

Sport in Uni has changed my life, helped make lifelong friendships and do new things. I wouldn’t have had the same experience if it weren’t for sport, and because of this I want to encourage sport for all and share my good experience with others.

What experience do you have that will make you good for this role?

I played rugby for the past two years but after an injury had to stop. I learnt organisation and teamwork skills from rugby which are second to none. Time management is also important and I have been able to juggle my degree, sports and part time work and can use this in the role.

What are your top 3 points in your manifesto?

1. To improve social life through sport. Socials are a key element in uni sports so I want to improve socials by making perks better in the SU for AU members. I also want to encourage socials in the Taf, where drinking behaviour can be monitored.

2. Re-allocate budgets. I am aware certain clubs have more funding that others and want to allocate this more fairly.

3. Introduce a monthly gym membership instead of lump-sum.

What university facilities or services would you change or like to improve on?

I would like to utilise playing fields closer to the Uni to save on travel costs and make sport more accessible for students.

I would also like to make sports opportunities available for disabled students. I would work with other universities and charities to see if we would be able to set up a sport such as wheelchair basketball, for example, to involve those who use a wheelchair.

#KeepItReal #VoteAddyG

Georgie Haynes





Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I am a 3rd year biomedical student from Maidenhead. I have been involved in sport my whole life and have been rowing since I was 14, and am currently the Rowing Club president.

Why are you running for this position?

I’m passionate about uni sport and think everyone should experience sport at some level at uni. It helps make friends, and give skill. All students should experience support at all levels and have the best sporting experience possible

What experience do you have that will make you good for this role?

I am currently president of one of the largest committees in the AU and organise 13 committee members as well as members. I work with the AU a lot, for example working on contracts for coaches with national governing bodies, and organising varsity, as well as raising £5,000 for the rowing club.

What are your top 3 points in your manifesto?

1. To renovate Taly-Social into a studio for AU clubs such as martial arts and dancesport.

2. To reduce physio costs for all members of the AU, not just those in high performance programmes as injury can happen at any level and can be very expensive to treat.

3. Create a termly gym rewards scheme for frequent gym goers to increase gym use and class attendance.

What university facilities or services would you change or like to improve on?

Aside from turning taly-social into a studio, I will lobby the university to invest in a new 3G pitch. I know there is limited budget but many clubs have matches cancelled as they have to do matches on grass.

I also want to involve sports in campaign such as Mind Your Head Week, as mental health issues can be helped by sport, and 1 in 2 sporting people have mental health issues.

Vote Haynes for AU gains