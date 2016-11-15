Got a Story?

If you have a story that you think we should hear about, let us know via email:
Editor, Maria Mellor: editor@gairrhydd.com
News: news@gairrhydd.com
Comment: comment@gairrhydd.com
Advice: advice@gairrhydd.com
Politics: politics@gairrhydd.com
Science: science@gairrhydd.com
Societies: societies@gairrhydd.com
Taf-Od: tafod@gairrhydd.com
Sport: sport@gairrhydd.com
3 Comments
Hi there,
I wondered if you ever have any contributions from students who are following courses at the Continuing Education faculty?
I help out with the staff newspaper where I work, and would like to know if you think it would be useful to have a ‘co-ordinating contributor’ for continuing education student matters/concerns/interests?
Sometimes, it can feel as if you’re just turning up for a couple of hours a week and you don’t have much of a connection with the wider university.
You may already have this covered, but just a thought.
Thank you.
MICHAEL JONES
Hi Michael, please email your inquiry to editor@gairrhydd.com, thanks!
See page 37 of today’s issue of Private Eye magazine (no.1429) article on Cardiff University – Cardiff Blues