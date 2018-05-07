Good Rudd-ence?

Another One Bites The Dust in May’s Cabinet/ Human Shield

By Hannah Woodward

The current UK government are once again in disarray as another cabinet members, this time the home secretary resigns. Amber Rudd is the fourth person forced to resign from the cabinet in the last six months – following Sir Michael Fallon, Priti Patel and Damian Green. Last week, Rudd informed the House of Commons that the Home Office did not have targets for removing illegal immigrants, however an article in the Guardian published a letter in which Ms Rudd set out her “ambitious but deliverable” aim to deport 10% more illegal immigrants over the “next few years” to Theresa May. Amber Rudd, the (recent) former Home Secretary has who is latest cabinet minister to resign, stated she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.

Ms Rudd, who had been due to make a Commons statement on Monday afternoon, telephoned the prime minister on Sunday evening to tell her of the decision amid intensifying opposition demands for her to quit. The resignation letter by Rudd stated that she took “full responsibility” for the fact she was not aware of “information provided to (her) office which makes mention of targets”. May in response to the resignation of Rudd said she believed Ms Rudd had given her evidence to the Commons “in good faith” but that she understood her decision to resign and take “responsibility for inadvertently misleading the home affairs select committee” She should “take great pride” in what she achieved at the Home Office, Mrs May added.

Dianne Abbott the Shadow Home Secretary added that the “architect of this crisis” –is the prime minister and therefore she must come before the Commons to explain “whether she knew that Amber Rudd was misleading Parliament and the public last week”. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling rather foolishly denied the government was in chaos, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today the spate of recent resignations were “unwanted noise” but there were always “up and downs” in politics. However, ‘the architect this crisis’ is an apt depiction for this Prime Minister, as she once again cowers behind her resigning cabinet members who take the forefront for the mistakes that ultimately May has designed.

Sajid Javid has since been appointed the new Home Secretary, and as in fact the first BAME holder of one of the great offices of state. Whilst Javid backed remain in the referendum, saying it was with a “heavy heart and no enthusiasm”. He has since swung firmly behind leavers in the cabinet. His appointment will give him a voice on the powerful cabinet subcommittee on Brexit and will keep the balance of EU leavers and remainers in the top offices, but he can only be categorised as a remainer in the most technical sense Sajid Javid stipulated in the ‘House of Commons’ on Tuesday that his first priority is dealing with Windrush, as he suggests himself, or his parents or uncles could have been affected, and his predecessor tweeting that is debut was outstanding.

Unfortunately the Cabinet of Theresa May’s Government is acting more like a bulwark than a cabinet, and as a result, the cabinet pays the fines for Theresa May’s ongoing mistakes, which at this rate by the end of her term she would have exhausted all of her MP’s in replacing cabinet members. Whilst Rudd was grossly incompetent for overlooking the targets for deportations, this ultimately falls down on the Rudd’s predecessor; the current Prime Minister Theresa May. May has once again shown her weakness and attempted to deflect this by a cabinet member taking the brunt of the blame. Theresa May should resign, as for the Conservative Party if they envisage any chance in obtaining a majority government for the next general election Theresa May is the pin for popping that bubble.