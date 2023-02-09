Hancock defends post-I’m a celeb donations

Katherine Seymour/ Head of Politics

Matt Hancock has defended his I’m a celebrity stint saying that his £320,000 pay wasn’t “primarily” about the money.

The total – which he donated to charities following his payday – was £10,000. 3% of his total fee. He defended it as a “decent sum” following his promises to donate to dyslexia focussed charities. In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (31st Jan), he argued the donation amounted to “more than my MPs’ salary” during the time he was in the jungle.

The former Health Secretary said that he wanted to reach voters in more unique ways and felt that he could show his true self in the jungle.

Although admitting there had been “discussion and negotiation over the fee”, he denied that he turned down initial offers to get more money.

In response to criticism, Hancock has asserted that he “certainly would have considered” doing the programme for £10. Although admitting there had been “discussion and negotiation over the fee”, he denied that he turned down initial offers to get more money.

Hancock came third on the reality show behind Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle: Jill Scott. He lost the Conservative whip as a result of his appearance, meaning that he now sits as an independent MP in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said that he was “very disappointed” in his former cabinet colleague’s move.

Since appearing on I’m a Celebrity, the register of MPs interest shows that Hancock has received £48,000 for his book, Pandemic Diaries, and £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

On Good Morning Britain, Hancock was also quizzed about the allegations that he broke lockdown rules in carrying out his affair with Gina Coladangelo which had been revealed by security camera footage in his office. While he maintains that he broke guidance, not the law itself, Susanna Reid asked him how this was the case when the law stated that indoor gatherings without social distancing were only allowed when it was necessary for work.

He has said that he is not interested in any more reality TV, but would like to present documentaries.

Hancock has said that he will be standing down at the next General Election to focus on other endeavours – which he believes will be more efficient in reaching the electorate. Many have speculated that he wants a career in the media. Despite this, he has said that he is not interested in any more reality TV, but would like to present documentaries.

Image by Number 10 via Flickr. Image Licence can be found here. No changes have been made to this image.