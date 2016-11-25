Having a night out on a budget

By Lucy Corber

Let’s be honest, the feeling of waking up the morning after a night out with the knowledge that you not only made a fair amount of morally questionable decisions, but also that you probably spent this week’s Lidl budget on orange VK’s and tequila shots to impress people you probably don’t even like that much, is probably a big low in your university high life. Your churning stomach and pounding head, are made all the worse by shyly peeking into your purse to see a single 20p piece and a sticky bit of chewing gum are all that remain from your night, and the pit in your stomach is already sinking with the knowledge you might not be able to afford that decadent, illness curing Greggs sausage roll.

I reckon at least 30% of Salisbury road Greggs profits are made off still- drunk students who roll up at 12am with an ever-pleasant odour of vodka, beer and sweat. This being said, if you spend all your money on the night, where does that leave you in the morning? If Greggs loses crucial hangover student profits and cuts back on opening hours, then we all lose out. Stop being so selfish.

The solution is beautifully elegant in its simplicity: Don’t go near the bar. Now, bars are great, I love the bar. It’s truly the Mecca of the wonderful expanse that is the Great British club. No-one can claim to have had a night without an “I’m at the bar” text from a lost friend. It is a point of congregation, of reunions, and of fun. However, the one crucial flaw is that the bar is also the haven of over-priced drinks. During the 45 minute wait to get served, you will become more and more sober with every passing second, building the pressure to buy more once you finally touch the wonderful, sticky surface that means more alcohol is in close vicinity, as long as it avoids another painstaking wait like the one you just endured. If you pre-drink HARD, you can avoid this, and may only need a little £2 VK sugar hit around to keep you going.

Now with pre-drinks specifically, bulk buying is key. A 70cl bottle of gin, rum or vodka is available from most places for under £12, and a litre for around £15. A nifty trick I learned in 1st year is to make a maker on the bottle with a pen of how much you can drink tonight, which means that a single purchase can last 3 nights with a bit of self-control (good luck with this). A crate of beer/cider/larger works in much the same way, bulk buying is probably the cheaper option, you will get more nights out of your 24 can crate than out of the slightly cheaper 16 canner.

So, if we say a £12 booze investment that will last 3 nights, and an average door price of £5, you can have 3 nights, for the meagre price of £9 a night, and still have a leftover £1 for that Greggs in the morning.