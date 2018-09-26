HOME – Being a citizen, a student, and yourself

by Cerian Jones

I think the first thing I noticed was the cold, the autumnal gusts that blew umbrellas inside-out and hats off, up and away. I knew I should’ve packed more jumpers. The streets around campus were overflowing with new students struggling with too many suitcases as their worried parents tried to help. I was in awe of the city already, and the looming campus buildings seemed intimidating at first. A friendly student volunteer helped me and mum find my accommodation building.

My new room was just that; a room with a steel frame for a bed and a skinny blue mattress, a new view through an unfamiliar window. The new room was empty, a skeleton of a bedroom, a vacant tomb of the student before me who’d scrawled their autograph into the desk with a knife, spelling out: SAM. The empty bookshelves seemed alien as the harsh single strip light blinked into life.

Autumn came closer with every day that passed, and they passed far too quickly. Before I knew it the partying was over and term began. Soon I noticed the fallen leaves crunching beneath my feet. On my way to and from lectures I kicked the orange confetti up into the air, to watch it all spiral back down. Between the city and the campus were gardens and as the autumn chill set in, their colours grew warmer and more beautiful. The myriad of colours always caught my eyes; I loved all the golden-mustards, the mouldy-greens, deep vermilions, and rusty-orange leaves that hung overhead. And on rainy days when I’d forget my umbrella- which was often- I’d give up trying to stay dry on my way home and jump and kick my way through the deep puddles until my jeans clung wet around my ankles and my hair stuck to my face. At first the loneliness ached in my bones. I felt completely alone. But I made friends; with flatmates, with people on my course, and I plucked up the courage to join a few societies.

My room soon became plastered with posters, the bookshelves filled with well-thumbed favourites alongside my textbooks. The bare wardrobe was full of clothes, alongside my new university hoodie. The desk was in constant chaos; pens and paper, unfinished postcards home, notes and textbooks were scattered upon the desk like fallen birds. The tree outside the window began to grow fresh buds on its spindly branches. My perfume left the room with a faint scent of home, and it was almost, finally my own.

Homesickness is a perfectly normal feeling to experience at university, for more information check out the advice section or read the information on the student intranet page which has useful resources, and a self-help library online. It can be found at wellbeing/self-help-resources/homesickness.