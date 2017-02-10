How to boss valentine’s day alone

By Sanya Arora

How singles can spend Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day is just around the corner. If you’re single like me, you probably detest me for bringing up the most-hated ‘V-word’ for all the non-committed people. It’s already bad enough seeing all the cute teddy bears, heart-shaped chocolates, bouquets of red roses and giant cards in shop windows, not to mention constantly being reminded about this dreaded day.

However, just because you don’t have that special someone in your life to celebrate Valentine’s day with, doesn’t mean that you need to mope about it. There are plenty of things which you can do to make your day memorable. Here are some of them:

Get together with your single pals and go out- and celebrate the fact that you all have more time to concentrate on friendship. Couples tend to spend much more time with each other and hardly have time for their friends. If all your friends are in relationships and you don’t have any single mate to go out with, do not fret. Order food from your favourite restaurant and watch “Friends”- Or any other comedy TV show, for that matter. A good night with a lot of laughs is guaranteed. Since you are saving a lot of money by not having to buy a present for your partner, pamper yourself. Gift yourself something that you have been wanting for long but never actually bought. Go for a solo trip. Embrace the fact that you are single and are free to do whatever you want. There are no discussions or arguments, you are able to have your way every time! Enjoy the feeling of independence. Eat a lot of chocolate! So what if someone didn’t buy it for you, get a box yourself and indulge. Chocolate is bound to make you feel better. Write a love letter to yourself and preserve it. A few years down the line, reading it will definitely make you nostalgic. And it’s a great thing to show your future husband and kids! Volunteer at an orphanage or old-age home. The feeling of bringing a smile to someone else’s face is priceless. It will also make you thankful for all that you have. Play loud music and dance to your heart’s content. Who says that you need someone else to have fun?

Finally, remember that you are not alone. There are so many singles out there enjoying Valentine’s day.