How to deal with a break-up

It’s never easy to go through a breakup. It may even seem like the end of the world, but believe me, it’s not. Things do get better, as long as you give it time. Even though it may be killing you inside, you need to slowly try and accept the fact that you and your ex-partner were not meant to be. Here are a few techniques to help you cope with heartbreak:

Write down your feelings on a piece of paper and then tear it up. Trust me, it helps to vent out. You can even write down all the things about your ex-partner which you didn’t like. Convince yourself that no matter how much it hurts, the break-up is for the better. It’s perfectly fine to be angry and sad, but you have to understand that it’s important to try and let go.

Confide in family and friends. Surround yourself with people who love you. You don’t have to go through this alone. If you want professional advice, arrange to meet with a therapist. Remember that you are not the only person who has ever suffered from heartbreak- it’s perfectly normal and there is no reason to feel shy or embarrassed about it.

Distract yourself. This does not mean going in for a rebound relationship or doing drugs. Cultivate a hobby. Join that dance class that you were too busy to join earlier or learn a new sport. Keep yourself occupied so that you don’t have time to think about the past. Indulging in a hobby is also a great way to meet people who have the same interest as you and to make new friends.

Get a few friends together and go for a short holiday. Or if you fancy, even go for a solo trip. Visiting a new place and learning about a different culture is a great way to change your mood.

Stay off social media for a few weeks. Or even for months, if the need be. There is no need to constantly stalk your ex and check what they are up to. You could ideally block them, but then you will have the never-ending urge to unblock them. Keeping away from social media altogether makes it easier to resist the temptation.

Indulge yourself. Eat dark chocolate. Research has shown that dark chocolate contains a kind of carbohydrate which stimulates the release of the mood-improving hormone serotonin. Watch your favorite movies, preferably not love stories but something that would make you laugh.

If you and your ex have mutual friends, tell them not to give you any updates about your ex. There is no need for you to know what they are doing and who they are dating, that’s the entire point of staying away from social media.

Realise that you have your full life in front of you. The end of a relationship does not mean that you will never find the perfect match. Going through a rough patch will make you more prepared for your next relationship and you will have a better idea of what exactly you are looking for and what to expect.

Make sure that you are getting enough sleep and exercise. At this time of emotional crisis, it is important to stay physically fit.