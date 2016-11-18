How to handle an all-nighter

By Elinor Craven

How to handle a library all-nighter.

The night on which we pack our bags and head to the library with a plan to re-emerge at dawn is a sad night indeed, but even the most organised of students can’t always avoid the dreaded library all-nighter. We smugly think we’ve got our workload under control, when all of a sudden, exams and deadlines are upon us in the blink of an eye. So, if you’re considering pulling an all-nighter any time soon, here’s some advice to get you through the (literally) dark times.

When you’re working, set yourself mini deadlines. Whether you’re writing an essay or studying for an exam, break your work up into digestible chunks, so it doesn’t seem so daunting. Take frequent breaks to wander around. There’ll be very few people around the library besides you and the security guard, so don’t feel limited to walking. Maybe branch out into a bit of dancing if the mood takes you. Once you feel re-energised, go back to your desk and have a snack. Food will be your saviour during an all-nighter. At 3AM, when all you want to do is sleep, cry and/or burn your books, food becomes your best friend. Make a three course meal in advance if you must. Fats and proteins are the best foods for fuel, so stock up on nuts. Listening to music or podcasts keeps your mind alert and entertained, and filling the silence will also make the experience a bit less soul-destroying. For those of you who work better in silence, I applaud you.

Now onto what not to do during an all-nighter. Don’t get distracted by your phone. When you’re sleep deprived and ready for a distraction, the last thing you need is to fall into an abyss of memes and Instagram posts. Only use your phone for emergencies. For example, ring for help at the point where you’ve stopped caring about your education and have started wondering whether it’s possible to cry under water. When you reach this state, remember that it’s a bad idea to drink caffeine or sugary drinks. They’ll give you a fleeting energy boost but you’ll soon drop down to debilitating tiredness. Even though you’ll feel like napping, try not to. If you do nap, there’s a chance that you’ll wake up at 9AM, lying on the desk with paper stuck to your face, unsure of who and where you are. Do not pull an all-nighter the night before an exam. Your brain needs time to process information, so staying up all night and sitting an exam straight away is pretty much pointless.

Some students swear by spending a productive night in the library, but for most of us it’s a last resort. Sadly, all-nighters can’t always be avoided. The time will come when we need to prepare for the mammoth task of staying awake for 24 hours, which, unless alcohol is involved, is surprisingly difficult for students. So take your snacks, listen to your favourite music and once your work is done… sleep.