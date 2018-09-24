How to make your new room feel more like home

by Sai

For most freshers, going to university will be the first time they have to live away from home. This means having to develop basic survival skills such as cooking (which goes beyond beans on toast), washing that mounting pile of clothes in the corner and trying to cope with that uncomfortable feeling of wanting to go ‘home’ which can be extremely hard.

Personally, I just took my entire room with me, which was partly because my mother has a mindset belonging to a few centuries ago, when going to university meant you would never move back, and because I lived about a 17 hour drive away. This gave me the advantage of being surrounded by useless things, which did not help me feel at home at all, and others I did appreciate.

Nevertheless, I have managed to identify some objects which made me feel at home that might help you; the reader. Pillows or stuffed animals not only make your room physically more comfortable, they also hold sentimental value. The aspect of comfort goes for rugs as well, even if your room already has carpet flooring. Posters and extra light counter the effect of carpets to make your room seem smaller and imitate the sunlight which will probably be blocked out by curtains most of the day.

When asking some friends, most said similar things as above, adding a flag from your home country or a poster from your favourite TV show. In addition, the idea of buying new things rather than bringing items from your parents’ home to create your own space was brought up, since sometimes distance brings one closer to home, and creating something unique to you can create a feeling of satisfaction and thus comfort.

Ultimately, bring items which are comforting or of sentimental significance when going to university, as well as items you like and enjoy to make you feel more at home in your room.