How to stay safe on a night out

Sarah Harris

Nights out are usually messy for anyone involved. Especially if you are or have that one friend who always gets raging drunk and is a total nightmare to control.

Sadly, one of the first thing that pops in to my head when I’m on a night out with my favourite people happens to be safety. Although we’d like to think that we live in a lovely world and nothing would ever happen to us and no one would take advantage of someone who’s probably intoxicated, it’s just not true. It’s important to do everything you can to keep you and your mates safe on a night out.

Of course, the first step is keeping an eye on your alcohol intake. Although it sounds harder than it is, it’s really easy to get to the stage where you’re drunk enough to enjoy yourself, yet sober enough to get you and your pals home in one piece. If I were you, I would make the most out of pre’s and not have any drinks once you’re ‘out out’ so you can slowly start to sober up and enjoy your Maccies whilst heading to your warm bed.

It also helps to be really self-aware. My parents told me before I left for University, was never to accept drinks from anyone you don’t know. Although it would be nice to have the lad you were dancing with buy you an outrageously priced vodka and coke, you shouldn’t risk it. In just a few seconds someone can easily slip something in to your drink and before you know it, you’ll find yourself in a situation you don’t want to be in. Keep an eye on who surrounds you and your mates on the night. Clubs are usually so packed that you won’t even notice someone sliding something out of your pocket or bag. Thankfully fanny packs remain in fashion and can be the perfect accessory to your little black dress. I always keep my most important possessions in my bra (a £10 note, my bank card, my ID, my phone and my favourite lipstick) in case I end up losing my bag.

Make sure you’re always with someone wherever you go, especially if you’re inebriated. If you’re going out in a group, make sure you have at least one friend tag along with you wherever you go, whether it be to the loo or to get another round of drinks. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve gone on a night out and managed to lose all my mates. The worst is when your phone dies and you’re completely stranded on the dance floor on your own, so make sure to charge your phone before you head out. It’s also useful if you want to snapchat your mate throwing up on Queen’s Street, or you want to take a boomerang of you and your bestie ‘shimmying’ with a drink in your hand.

It’s common sense but try your best to never walk alone in the dark either. Cardiff is a pretty safe place and thanks to its student population, the streets of Cathays are never empty. But this doesn’t mean you should risk it and take a stroll at 2AM. If you can’t find anyone to walk you, take a taxi instead or call one of your friends whilst walking. It sounds a bit over the top but there have been occasions I’ve pretended to be talking to someone on the phone, because the person behind me seems a bit dodgy and the rest of the street is baron.

Keeping safe shouldn’t be your main priority on a night out but it should still be up there along with having a fab time!